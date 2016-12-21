Area law enforcement rallies against OSP cuts

HERMISTON, Oregon – Law enforcement officials from Umatilla and Morrow counties took part in a teleconference yesterday with Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner). They are looking to Smith for guidance on how to best oppose Gov. Kate Brown’s proposal to close the Oregon State Police Crime Lab in Pendleton and slash a large number of narcotics detectives, which will harm the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team.

Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston, who organized the meeting, says OSP has suffered enough cuts.

“When you’re talking numbers of troopers back in the 1980s, they were at over 650,” he said. “Now, those numbers are less than half that. That is just backwards thinking.”

Edmiston says Smith listened to the concerns and is prepared to help as much as he can. The Heppner Republican sits on several key budget committees, even though his party is in the minority in Salem. More meetings will follow.

“There was discussion about having a meeting with Rep. (Greg) Barreto (R-Cove) and then, of course, Sen. (Bill) Hansell (R-Athena),” Edmiston said. “What I was very encouraged by is the profound support for the state police.”