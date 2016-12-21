Aircraft lit up by laser

PENDLETON, Oregon – An aircraft was lit up by a laser light Monday at around 5 p.m., according to a report to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. The craft was flying at about 4,500 feet above mean sea level when it encountered the blue laser light.

It was estimated that the light was located five to six miles east northeast of Pendleton. The craft landed safely.

The person on duty at the airport tower notified local law enforcement, as required, launching the local investigation. It won’t be an easy case to crack, however.

“Investigative options and leads are very limited with a complaint like this,” Undersheriff Jim Littlefield wrote in an email. “There was only one complaint and the area to check is so vast, where do you start looking?”

Littlefield said that dispatch alerted sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies to keep an eye out for any additional sightings, but none were reported. He added that the snow-covered secondary roads made it even more difficult to check out the remote areas involved.

“We’re glad the aircraft landed safely,” he wrote.

One airport official says the next step is filing a report about the incident with the Federal Aviation Administration. Tower personnel cannot speak to the media without special permission, so it was not possible to determine if the aircraft in question was a plane or helicopter.

Lighting up an aircraft with a laser is not just dangerous, it carries some stiff penalties. A law passed in 2012 includes a prison sentence as high as five years, and fines that could amount to $250,000.