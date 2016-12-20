Thaw brings headaches to county, city crews

PENDLETON, Oregon – The first day of the thaw saw big troubles on Umatilla County roads. Public Works Director Tom Fellows spoke to KUMA News at the height of the battle and said the biggest problem crews were facing was moving heaps of snow that drifted onto the roadways.

“The wind that came down along the foothills has been causing a tremendous amount of drifting,” he said. “We’ve primarily been trying to keep the main traveled roads – the primary roads – opened up. We’re not being totally successful at that right now. We’ve just got so much drifting and not enough manpower or equipment to go around to keep them opened.”

Fellows also cautioned about traveling on gravel roads that are thawing. He compared the consistency of the upper level of the roadway to being like oatmeal with the surface below remaining frozen.

Slow down was his biggest caution to drivers. He said it’s especially important to keep on watch for road crews and give them wide berth as they try to work under dangerous conditions. There are 1,700 miles of roads in Umatilla County.

Meanwhile, Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said that city crews worked into the wee hours, trying to keep up with the snow melt. He said workers were out until around midnight cleaning catch basins to help drain the snow melt and prevent standing water on roads.

Patterson’s department was also stretched thin when the water main burst on Westgate Friday. In summing up that mess, he said at about 1 p.m., a 10-inch main was hit by a contractor who was boring in the vicinity of the new Blue Mountain Community College access road. It took crews until 4:30 p.m. to isolate the break. At about 8:30 p.m., water service was restored and the hole that opened in the shoulder of Westgate was back-filled.

The city is tracking all of the expenses related to the break and have communicated with the contractor. On Monday, Patterson said the city was still awaiting a response. The funding for the repair is coming from Pendleton’s water fund, but Patterson says officials will work to have all costs associated with the repair reimbursed by the contractor.