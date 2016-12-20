OSP recaps winter weather crashes

PENDLETON, Oregon – Patrolling the state highways was not fun last week with all the ice and snow. However, Oregon State Police Lt. Mike Turner says the crashes on Dec. 5-10 exceeded the number of wrecks last week.

“We had 38 reportable motor vehicle crashes for the Pendleton Area Command, but for the week of Dec. 12-18, we had 26 reportable motor vehicle crashes,” he said.

Turner said that’s typical, with the worst driving coming during the first winter storm of the season. He adds that it was fortunate that there was only one crash that resulted in serious injuries. That occurred during the first storm.

He adds that road conditions on Monday, when the snow and ice began to melt, were even more treacherous than the weeks before, especially on roads that were already covered with compacted snow and ice.

“When that first layer begins to thaw out, you then have a slight layer of water on top of the snow and ice, which actually makes it much more slick than when you just have very cold compacted snow,” he said.

Temperatures also hovered right around freezing in the Columbia River Gorge, making driving treacherous Monday along Interstate 84. In addition, state highways over Weston Mountain were closed due, for the most part, to heavy snow drifts in the road. As late as last night, Highway 337 was closed all the way from Milepost 0 to Milepost 18.