Fire damages detached garage

PENDLETON, Oregon – The Pendleton Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire in a detached garage on Northwest Ellis Avenue and Northwest 12th Street Monday just before 11 a.m. Fire Chief Mike Ciraulo says upon arrival, they saw fire and smoke so they forced entry into the building.

“There was significant damage to the structure,” Ciraulo said. “Fortunately, due to our aggressive efforts, we were able to save quite a bit of the contents which were new equipment that was just purchased by the property owner and was being stored in there.”

No one was injured in the blaze, which Ciraulo said was accidental in nature.

“We investigated the fire and the cause was determined to be a furnace that was left on that either malfunctioned or started some combustibles that were nearby,” he said.

Ciraulo said there have been a rash of fires around the Pacific Northwest during the recent cold snap that were caused by heating sources. He urges people to be careful with furnaces and other heat sources and make sure any combustible material is kept far away from the heat.